The Queen’s Gambit: Boosted Chess Set Sales

The Queen’s Gambit, one of the most popular Netflix series of recent times, caused an explosion in chess set sales. “How to play chess?” On Google, with the series that has maintained its popularity since the first day it was released. searches also reached the peak of 9 years.

The Queen’s Gambit, which was released as a mini-series on Netflix in recent weeks, has never been on the agenda since the first day it was released. The series, which made a big impact on social media, received full marks from the audience and sat at the Netflix summit in many countries.

So much so that Netflix recently announced that the single-season mini-series was watched by 62 million households in the first 28 days of its broadcast and broke the record as the most watched mini-series of Netflix.

Chess set sales are booming after the series airing:

Quoted from Walter Tevis’s novel published in 1983, the production tells the story of an orphaned girl named Beth Harmon, who realized she had a great chess talent at the age of 8. Thanks to the series, the interest in chess has increased significantly all over the world, while there has been a big increase in chess set sales.

In addition to chess set sales, the series also increased the demand for websites where online chess competitions are played and watched. And when we look at the searches on Google search of chess in Turkey can be seen rises since October 23 was installed on the platform directory.

The Queen’s Gambit ranked # 1 in 63 countries:

Netflix’s official social media accounts recently shared statistics on The Queen’s Gambit. The statistics Netflix shares about the series are as follows:

The series entered the Top 10 list in 92 countries; It sat at number 1 in 63 countries.

The novel from which the series is quoted was featured in The New York Times bestseller 37 years after its publication.

“How to Play Chess?” searches reached the peak of 9 years.



