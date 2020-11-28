The Queen’s Gambit became the best on Netflix

Netflix has done it again. The Queen’s Gambit, starring Anya Taylor-Joy (The New Mutants), has set an all-time viewership record, officially becoming the streaming service’s most-watched limited miniseries.

According to a report shared by Netflix this week, the show has been watched by 62 million people in the first 28 days after its launch. Queen’s Gambit is also ranked No. 1 in 63 countries.

The seven-episode series debuted on October 23 and sees Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, an orphan turned chess prodigy who learns the game from her orphanage janitor played by Bill Camp.

His performance has been acclaimed by critics and fans around the world, and he has paid greater attention to his two upcoming projects, with Last Night in Soho (Edgar Wright’s upcoming horror film) and The Northman (a historical revenge story set in Iceland) released in the next. few years.

Lady’s Gambit is based on the 1983 Walter Tevis book and was supposedly supposed to be a movie starring Ellen Page and directed by the late Heath Ledger.



