The Quarry Shows The Terror Of The Night In Its First Trailer; Date, Details, Cast…

The Quarry: Supermassive Games confirms the release date and first details of The Quarry, his new work under the 2K Games label. First trailer here. The Quarry is presented in society. The creators of Until Dawn are collaborating with 2K Games on an unprecedented IP that will take us on a night of terror. The game is scheduled to launch on June 10 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC (Steam). The reservation campaign has already started. You can see the trailer at the head of this news.

Everything we know about The Quarry

Nine teenage monitors hope to celebrate the last day of summer camp in style. What they don’t expect, however, is to be hunted down by “bloody locals and something far more sinister.” Under this premise, The Quarry was born, the new interactive narrative experience that will put players at the forefront of all kinds of decisions that will mark what story they live.

From the publisher they reveal that we can expect “an iconic cast of Hollywood stars and celebrities.” In the cast, the first names stand out: David Arquette (Scream), Ariel Winter (Modern Family), Lance Henriksen (Aliens), Lin Shaye (Nightmare on Elm Street), Justice Smith (Jurassic World) and Brenda Song (Dollface), among others that have not yet transpired. We will be able to play with each of the nine main characters.

The Quarry also supports multiplayer features in various modes. The first and most obvious is the possibility for up to 7 online friends to take control of decisions with their own monitor. If you prefer something more relaxed, you can have the invited players vote together to mark the course of the events on screen. You can customize the experience with different difficulties based on your preferences, including Movie Mode.