The Quarry Points To Terror In Its First Teaser Trailer; Official Reveal Date And Time

The Quarry: Supermassive Games will reveal their upcoming work in full on March 17 at 17:00 (CET). The Quarry will be published under the 2K Games banner. 2K Games will edit the next work of Supermassive Games. The creators of The Dark Pictures Anthology leave the saga for a moment to announce The Quarry, their return to terror this summer. Both companies will make all the details official on March 17 at 5:00 p.m. (CET). You can see its first teaser trailer at the top of this news.

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” the company reveals in a short tweet. His first teaser has all the ingredients of a horror game: a full moon night, a call to the police and the uncertainty that there is something in our search. “They won’t make it to camp. Not tonight”, reveals one of the policemen. All swords are up.

The presentation will be made through the social networks of 2K Games around the world and on the official website of The Quarry. You can access this link.

At what time will The Quarry be presented in Spain, Latin America and the United States?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 4:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 1:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 12:00 noon

Brazil: at 1:00 p.m.

Chile: at 12:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 11:00 a.m.

Costa Rica: at 10:00 a.m.

Cuba: at 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: at 11:00 a.m.

El Salvador: at 10:00 a.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 11:00 a.m.

United States (PT): at 08:00

Guatemala: at 10:00 a.m.

Honduras: at 10:00 a.m.

Mexico: at 10:00 a.m.

Nicaragua: at 10:00 a.m.

Panama: at 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Peru: at 11:00 a.m.

Puerto Rico: at 12:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 12:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00 p.m.