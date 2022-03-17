The Quarry is The New Horror Game From Supermassive, Produced by 2K

The Quarry: Supermassive Games prepares for its next release, made in partnership with 2K this time. The Quarry is the developer’s newest horror game, as she showed in a Twitter post with a teaser – you can check it out below:

At the moment we don’t have almost any details about the game. The description in the tweet carries the saying “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”, and promises a mid-year release window.

Tomorrow, the 17th, at 1 pm (Brasilia time) we will have a reveal itself for the game, probably with a longer trailer and, who knows, a little bit of the gameplay.

Supermassive Games rose to fame with the release of Until Dawn on PS4. The studio then created an anthology of horror games in the same style, with the Dark Pictures Anthology. The games already released in the collection are Man of Medan, Little Hope and House of Ashes.

All games have in common the premise of letting the player make decisions that affect the story. They have a robust cast of characters because some of these choices can result in the deaths of each of them.

We can therefore expect a similar system in The Quarry, as this has become Supermassive’s specialty. We just don’t know what difference it will make to the game being produced by 2K – maybe microtransactions or NFT will be incorporated.