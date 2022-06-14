Sitelinks

Chapter 4: How to Kill Jacob and Emma Chapter 6: How to Kill Abigail Chapter 7: Preparing to Kill Laura and Ryan Chapter 8: How to Kill Nick Chapter 9: How to Kill Dylan, Laura, Ryan and the Hacketts Chapter 10: How to Kill Max and Caitlin

The Quarry is considered the spiritual successor of the famous interactive horror game Until Dawn. Both games have almost the same mechanics, especially when it comes to achievements. Since there is one achievement by making all the main characters survive, there is another achievement that can be obtained when all the characters are dead.

In The Quarry, characters can be killed either by failing QTE or by making the wrong choice, which sometimes leads to the death of more than one character. The following article will tell the players about which decisions will lead to the worst ending of The Quarry.

How to kill everyone and get the worst ending in your career

Every choice is crucial, no matter how small it is. Even if it didn’t affect the current chapter much, it will definitely change the situation in another one.

Chapter 4: How to Kill Jacob and Emma

If the players decide to take the rotary hand, then when Jacob swims with Emma and shouts to Abigail, Jacob can either DIVE or HELP ABI. He can be killed in both ways. If Jacob dives to get the rotor handle and is PULLED twice, he will drown.

On the other hand, if people choose “Help Abigail” and play for Ryan by the campfire, choose the following options: “Shoot a gun”, “URGENT” dialogue option and “Shoot a gun”.

Here Ryan will unknowingly kill Jacob.

Now it’s Emma’s turn. After getting out of the lake and exploring the camp a bit to find some collectibles, she will end up in a tree house.

There are two options here; OPEN THE HATCH or SEARCH FOR THE BAG. If the players want to kill her, choose the first one and watch as she is mutilated.

Chapter 6: How to Kill Abigail

While the group is at the Pool House after discovering Kayleigh Hackett’s corpse in the pool, the players are in charge of Abigail’s movements, and her job is to comfort Nick as he feels unwell.

After finding all the available collectibles inside the pool house in the quarry, Abi will have a little conversation with Nick, where he will throw her into the wall, where Abigail will find weapons on the ground. She can either shoot Nick or do nothing. Inaction will cause Nick to transform and attack Abi, brutally decapitating her.

Chapter 7: Preparation for the murder of Laura and Ryan

The seventh chapter is one of the most important chapters in The Quarry. Here the players will see what happened to Laura and Max after the attack on the latter. The key to killing Laura and Ryan is to steal Travis’ gun and shoot him when Laura pretends to be sick.

Chapter 8: How to Kill Nick

After Nick’s transformation in the pool house, he is captured by hunters and thrown into a cage with an electric current. In the eighth chapter, playing as Ryan, he will enter the red room where there are cages.

Laura will point her weapon at the werewolf in the cage, not knowing that it is Nick, and will try to shoot him. If the players decide not to STOP LAURA, she will kill Nick with silver bullets, thinking it’s Chris Hackett.

Chapter 9: How to Kill Dylan, Laura, Ryan and the Hacketts

After the Hacketts surround Laura and grab Ryan, as soon as the old woman attacks Laura, the successful completion of the QTE will blow the woman’s head off. Unfortunately, Bobby stabs Ryan, but it is extremely important not to PULL OUT the KNIFE, as this will help later.

First, people will control Laura and help her escape, then the point of view will change to Ryan as Bobby pursues him.

When the chance comes, KILL Bobby with the knife implanted in Ryan, and then ACCEPT Laura’s offer to turn into a werewolf and heal all his wounds.

Finally, after Laura transforms and attacks Travis, Ryan witnesses the werewolf Chris kill Bobby and his father, Jedediah Hackett. Here he has a chance to kill Chris and cure Laura.

When the blonde becomes human again, Travis will stab her with a knife in revenge for the fact that she shot him in a prison cell in the seventh chapter. To kill Ryan, choose AGGRESSIVE dialogue, then fail QTE, and Sheriff Hackett will shoot him in the face.

Finally, while driving Dylan to a junkyard, he finds Max’s car attached to a crane. After maneuvering the crane and lowering the car to search for Caitlin, a werewolf appears and attacks her. To successfully kill Dylan, choose the following options: WARN CAITLIN, SOUND the BUGLE, and finally fail the QTE when the monster lunges at Dylan.

Chapter 10: How to Kill Max and Caitlin

After the murder of Chris Hackett, Max’s curse is lifted. Players will be able to control this character and will have two choices; STAY and WITH VIM TO THE SHORE. Choosing the latter leads to Max’s death, since as soon as he arrives, he will be ambushed by a hungry werewolf.

The last character is Caitlin. Once inside the house, people decide to PREPARE FOR an ATTACK, a werewolf will come out of the pipe and attack her. Choosing to WAIT and then not shoot him leads to the monster pirouetting Caitlin.

The Quarry is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/Series.