The Quarry Chapter 8: Solving the Breaker Puzzle to Free Jacob

Saving everyone in The Quarry is certainly a difficult, but useful task, especially during the first playthrough. Managing the nine main characters and collecting clues, clues and Tarot cards, as well as solving the mystery of Hackett’s Career Summer Camp for ten chapters is not an easy task.

The eighth chapter of The Quarry is a very difficult chapter, as there are several serious events in it, for example, Ryan goes with Laura to find Chris Hackett, and the rest of the group tries to fix a broken van. But the most important part of this chapter is when the couple stumbles upon a red room in which the werewolf and Jacob are locked behind a cage.

How to solve the switch puzzle and free Jacob in the quarry

To start the puzzle, select HELP JACOB by playing as Ryan. Solving the puzzle is quite easy, as it requires simple mathematical equations. There are three electric current cages where number seven contains a werewolf, number five is empty, and number three contains Jacob.

To free him, you need to open the gates with numbers five and three. Opening the console box through the cages has four switches numbered from one to four.

To unlock gate number three, pull SWITCH 1 and SWITCH 2, since one plus two equals three.

It’s the same with the next gate. Since two plus three equals five, this means that players need to pull out the BREAKER 2 and the BREAKER 3. As a result, Jacob is free, and the werewolf remains in his cage.

What are the consequences of not saving Jacob

If for some reason the players are unable to solve the puzzle, there will be no second chance. In this scenario, Ryan will tell Jacob to wait inside the cage as it seems safer and not worry about the monster in the other cage as it is locked and electrocuted.

Unfortunately, in chapter nine, when Laura runs away from the Hacketts, she damages the supply crate and the electricity goes out, so the cells are unlocked and no longer electrocuted. If Jacob wasn’t saved in the previous chapter, a hungry werewolf will attack and kill him.

The only way for Jacob to be safe is if Laura kills the monster with a silver bullet before solving the puzzle. However, it is not recommended to shoot him, since this locked werewolf is actually Nick.

How to lure Jacob into a cage

In the sixth chapter, after escaping from the Hunter, players will have the opportunity to play as Jacob and explore the area near the treehouse to get some collectibles. If Emma survived the werewolf attack in the previous chapter, Jacob will find her and have a little chat.

After a while, the same monster that attacked Emma reappears and chases the couple around. If the QTEs are successful, Emma will fall off the bridge and Jacob will continue to run. Then select HIDE, then hold your breath until the werewolf leaves. After that, Jacob falls into a trap, and neither of the two available options will free him. Finally, the hunter appears, knocks him out and drags him into the red room.

The Quarry is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.