The Quarry: 7 Hidden Details Found by Reddit Users

Warning: This article contains the main spoilers for The Quarry game.

On June 10, 2k Games published the latest interactive horror video game from Supermassive Games — The Quarry. It is loosely based on a cinematic plot that tells the story of nine teen camp counselors who are trying to survive a night at Hackett’s Quarry summer camp.

The complex story of the game unfolds in 12 chapters, including a prologue and an epilogue, riddled with hints and depending on the decisions of the player. With a total of 186 endings that encourage alternative playthroughs, the game has a variety of Easter eggs, seven of which were picked up by Reddit users.

Before dawn

What makes this game unique is its Bizarre Yet Bonafide podcast, which is available on several platforms, including the game’s official website. It is divided into six episodes, in which the hosts Grace (Emily Axford) and Anton (Brian Murphy) discuss the mysterious events that took place at Hackett’s Quarry summer camp.

A Reddit user, u/shemelty, commented: “In the podcast credits, Grace refers to Emily: “It was just a joke, Han!” line” and “Goldilocks Defense,” as Anton calls it, both hint at another horror game, Until Dawn. This quote stands out because “Until Dawn” is not only the predecessor, but also one of the best games like The Quarry.

Savini Beer

Ignoring the advice of Chris (David Arquette), the camp coordinator, to stay overnight in the cabin, the teenage counselors decide to plan a party. In Chapter 2, these plans are revealed when Emma (Halston Sage) and Jacob (Zach Tinker) search Hackett’s general store for supplies and find a case of beer.

As the user ranmisatoran notes: “The beer by the campfire belongs to Savini,” and admits that “Tom Savini is a special effects artist who worked on films such as Dawn of the Dead and Friday the 13th.” This is just one of the many references to horror films in The Quarry and it pays homage to the classic slashers that influenced the creators of the game.

“Excellent” chainsaw

In Chapter 5, Ryan (Justice Smith) and Dylan (Miles Robbins) send an SOS message from a radio station, which is why they are noticed by a monster. The others will run to the hut for safety, if it is not locked. A struggle ensues at the radio station, and, trying to drive away the monster, Dylan is bitten.

The player will have to decide whether Ryan decides to cut off Dylan’s hand. He will use a chainsaw to do the job if he decides to cut it off. As noted by Reddit user u/RoninLoganX, “Groovy [printed] on a chainsaw [which is] one of the key phrases of Ash Williams in the series “The Sinister Dead”” is another hint of the classics.

Premonitions on Tarot cards

At the end of each chapter, the player has the opportunity to meet the fortune teller Eliza (Grace Zabriske) and hand over the collected Tarot cards, if any. If the player has collected Tarot cards, Eliza will allow him to choose one and get a vision. These visions offer clues to future events or give way to a storyline.

As several Redditors have shared, the hunch that a player is allowed to see varies. For example, the user poncedeleon100 saw “Laura shoots Travis during a collision with Silas” with the “Justice” card, and with the “Death” card saw a vision of “Laura killed by Silas”. Another player, lindechene, saw “Caitlin trapping Caleb in the freezer” with the “Justice” card, and watched “Caitlin throwing a beam in the cabin” with her “Death” card.

Hackett Family Tree

In Chapter 9, Laura (Siobhan Williams) and Ryan attempt to defeat the Hacketts at the family home. Since players can switch between the two characters, there will be a tense confrontation with the Hacketts and the opportunity to explore the rooms in search of clues.

In the office, Laura will find several clues that reveal more about the Hackett family history, including the Family Tree. The player has the opportunity to study and collect the item. Redditor u/yoboililj found that “Hackett’s birth years are the same as the actors/actresses playing these characters. Except for David Arquette (Chris).” It’s interesting because it plays on the sense of realism in the game.

Hidden Name Values

One of the strengths of The Quarry are cute characters and strong personalities. What might have confused some was their full names. Surnames like Fursillo and Lenivi seem out of place next to familiar names like Nick and Dylan. However, this is just another example of the creators’ close attention to detail.