The Psychological Syndrome That Explains You Finding Everything Meaningless, Nothing Interested You: Apathy

If thoughts such as “Nothing interests me. Everything is meaningless. I don’t care what happens next. Nothing matters…” you may also be suffering from apathy.

Apathy is a state of extreme indifference, indifference and insensitivity to the environment. While healthy individuals react positively or negatively to all the events they experience, individuals with apathy remain unresponsive.

Apathy syndrome can be seen “although not always” in psychological disorders such as schizophrenia, burnout syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease, pick’s disease and ataraxia.

Their energy and desires have disappeared, they are almost as if they are prisoners of absolute physical and mental dullness.

Poet Mario Benedetti Quote: “Time passes, but I do nothing, nothing happens, and I get that awful feeling that makes me feel like nothing excites me.” he said years ago. This mood prevails in apathy; indifference, insensitivity to the whole world, emotional depression, numbness, unresponsiveness are seen.

Apathy is usually seen in patients whose life has been painful and traumatized.

In such a psychiatric situation, although it is desired to calm the patient by giving antidepressant drugs to the patients, in this case, the patients can become completely withdrawn, indifferent, apathetic and unresponsive as a side effect.

Since the patient feels as if he is completely absent, he treats his surroundings as well.

In such cases, the person isolates himself from all his surroundings, drags himself into loneliness and aims to disappear. Apathy is a very common syndrome, especially in people who are forbidden in closed areas and lost within the rules. It’s like they hit the “stop” button in life.

There is no single source of apathy. It can depend on multiple factors and you definitely need to consider all of them. Some of these reasons are as follows:

Anemia

some infections

weak immune system

Nutritional deficiencies

lack of sleep

lack of exercise

thyroid problems

Possibility of onset of dementia. Essentially, you should keep in mind that apathy is one of the most common neuropsychiatric manifestations in the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.

Similarly, brain injuries due to traumatic accidents can also be a cause of indifference.

Malfunction of the limbic system or the connection between the frontal cortex and the basal ganglia.

substance abuse

Bipolar disorder

major depression

dysthymia

high anxiety levels

environmental factors

While it is true that depression sometimes accompanies apathy, this is not always the case. Apathy isn’t always part of depression. Some people have been diagnosed with depressive disorder without apathy, and vice versa.

Apathy became more known after World War I.

Soldiers living in the trenches amid bombing and machine-gun fire, and seeing the battlefields littered with their dead and crippled comrades, developed an intense feeling of indifference to normal social interaction when they returned from battle. Although it is not that severe, apathy may develop due to situations caused by daily life.