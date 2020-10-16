The PS5 interface is designed for 4K displays

The console will offer all the contents up to Ultra HD resolution and will eliminate waiting times in your store thanks to a total integration.

Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled the revamped PlayStation 5 interface on Thursday. The console, planned for this November, will incorporate a user experience with new features and quality of life details to facilitate full-speed access to tasks that previously required loading times; for example, the store, which will no longer be an app to be part of the sections of the home menu itself. All this accelerated by the PS5’s SSD memory.

As we saw in the presentation video, PS5 is “designed for screens in 4K resolution.” Like PS4 Pro, whose home screen had the content in Ultra HD, on PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition the same will happen, regardless of whether we use a television or a monitor.

New control center on PS5: everything you need at the click of a button

“One of the notable functions is the new control center, which allows immediate access to almost everything you need in the system with just one press of the PlayStation button on the DualSense controller, and all without leaving the game,” they explain. At the moment, it is unknown if PS5 will allow to have several titles in suspension at the same time, as will Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with Quick Resume, but the PS5’s SSD memory will guarantee almost immediate access to all the applications of the console.

“You will be able to navigate the interface, change games and enter online games quickly, since we have transferred the entire software stack from the console to the network to offer you a true next generation experience,” they add. More details on exact loading times for PS5 launch games will be available soon; especially those signed by PlayStation Studios: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Destruction AllStars and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

The launch of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will be this November 19 in Europe for 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively. In the United States, Mexico, Australia, South Korea and Japan it will do so on November 12, the date on which the games will also be launched in Spain; although we will have to wait a week to play them.



