The PS5 Dualsense battery is 50% larger than the DS 4

The new PS5 controller, Dualsense, wants to end the complaints about battery life that have been with the Ps4 and the Dualshock 4. This is your battery.

We receive new images of the Dualsense, the new PlayStation 5 controller. And even more important than the images is the information that accompanies them. The (fortunate) user who has been able to get the hang of the command, Galaxyrain666 on Twitter, has reported that it has a battery of 1560 milliamps (mA), or what is the same, 50% more capacity than the Dualshock 4. In the current generation, the first PS4 controllers had an 800mA battery that, due to criticism, Sony ended up increasing to 1000mA in later versions. For many, it has been the great thing about the last Dualshock, the duration of its battery, which has always taken its toll on the device’s famous LED light. This increase could prevent the complaints from being repeated on PS5, but we will have to wait for the first tests to see how long it finally lasts and how much they consume the new functions, such as haptic technology and adaptive triggers, which could even end up causing a similar performance. The only certainty today is that the Dualsense will charge much faster, since they have a USB-C port, the new and grateful industry standard.

hands on #PS5 controller #Dualsense5 , just got a short test on it. The battery capacity is 1560mA, much more than the PS4 one. pic.twitter.com/bS0wako69J — Galaxy (@Galaxyrain666) August 12, 2020

What functions will the PS5 Dualsense have?

Without a doubt, the star feature of the new PS5 controller is haptic technology. The remote control now has all kinds of “triggers” in the left and right grips that, already speaking in Christian, offer many more areas (and much more specific) in which developers can activate the vibration to provoke new reactions in the palm hand in hand. It is one of those features that you have to try to understand (like the 3D of Nintendo 3DS), but that media like Wired speak wonders and say it is “amazing.” It will allow, for example, to notice changes in the footsteps of our characters depending on the surface on which they are walking, or to appreciate the impact of the water if we jump into a pool with them. It will also be one of the first things we take advantage of, since all PS5s come with Astro’s Playroom, a spin off of Astro Bot: Recue Mission that will come as a pre-installed game on the console and will be focused on demonstrating all the virtues of the Dualsense.

The rest of its features were explained in depth in the report “DualSense: this is the PS5 controller, all its features and functions”, but here is a summary of all of them. We also remind you that we have made a comparison between the DualSense (PS5) and the Xbox Series X controller. A review of the differences between both proposals: that of Sony, more avant-garde, and that of Microsoft, who wants to finish polishing something that it was practically perfect already. Now yes, these are all the known details of the Dualsense:

Rechargeable battery and USB-C power port.

Replacing the “Share” button with a new one called “Create”.

The touch panel returns and the lighting decreases and moves to the sides.

Suitable L2 and R2 triggers.

Motion sensor and haptic technology.

A new built-in internal microphone and speaker.

3.5 jack port for headphones.



