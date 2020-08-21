The PS5 date is still 2020, says Sony

Sony insists that the launch of PlayStation 5 will take place at the end of 2020, but they acknowledge that COVID-19 has caused difficulties.

PlayStation 5 will go on sale at the end of 2020. This has been confirmed by Sony on the occasion of the debut of the first television advertisement for its new console on August 20. The company, on behalf of Eric Lempel, vice president of sales and marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, has acknowledged in a meeting with GamesIndustry that it is being “a massive challenge” to plan the launch of the new generation in the middle of a pandemic.

“Not only for the parts of the organization that I supervise, but for all parts,” he clarifies. Because COVID-19 has caused undesirable delays, health problems in employees and has disrupted calendars in completely unpredictable ways. Not surprisingly, PS5 will be in stores around the world through its two models at a price yet to be determined. “We will launch it this year, it will happen,” he insists.

Without a pandemic, PS5 would be being tested in stands around the world

An atypical year for an atypical methodology. Without directly answering the question that many users ask themselves (silence, no price two months from the launch, no specific output catalog …), Lempel explains that, without a pandemic through, the marketing department would have promoted the opportunity to test the console in exhibition stands and other public gatherings.

As it has always been, and thus being able to empirically show the novelties and capabilities of its new controller, the DualSense, which has haptic feedback capabilities that are only sensitive through our own hands; same as 3D audio.

“We will make sure to bring all the excitement and magic of the releases that we have had in the past,” he anticipates, but does not clarify what games we will have launch on PS5. For now, we know that titles such as Godfall, Astro’s Playroom, Kena: Bridge of Spirits or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released, but others such as Demon’s Souls -which has already been classified in Japan and South Korea- or Gran Turismo 7 have not confirmed whether they will launch in 2020, 2021 or beyond.

Soon we will know the release date of PS5, its price and its initial game catalog.



