The promotion date of Honor Band 6 has been announced!

The launch date for Honor Band 6 has been announced. We know that the bracelet named Honor Band 5, which entered the world of technology with the Honor 9X series last year, is in demand in our country.

It is not yet clear whether the Chinese company, which collaborates with Huawei, will implement a different strategy to make the Band 6 smart bracelet more attractive. Band 5’s screen size is 0.95 inches (AMOLED).

Honor Band 6 launch date announced

In an announcement published on Weibo, which is described as the social media site of China, it was stated that the new smart wristband signed by Honor will offer a full screen experience. As is known, many users prefer the full screen experience on smartphones instead of notches.

This feature is predicted to be most useful for users who do sports. It was also said that the Band 6, which is expected to be released by Honor, may be available in some countries under the name Huawei Band 6.

The new product of the Chinese company, which has been operating since 2013, will be introduced on November 3, 2020. We don’t know much about him at the moment. Let us remind you that the screen produced for Honor Band 5 is produced with a 2.5 sized curved glass.

This smart bracelet is powered by a processor named Kirin 810. Band 5, which is water resistant up to 50 meters, can follow heart movements. We hope to learn about whether Band 6 will be available for sale in our country in a short time. What are your expectations? We are waiting your comments.



