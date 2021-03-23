The Promised Neverland Released Without a Screenplay

The anime The Promised Neverland (Yakusoku no Neverland, in the original) may be facing some problems behind the scenes of its 2nd season. The speculations about the subject arose, mainly, after the exhibition of the 10th episode, which credited only the creative directors – Ayako Kurata, Ryo Kodama and Shigeru Fukase – and no screenwriter.

For the time being, no official explanation has been provided on this issue. In this way, the international press has already been building some theses that may, in some way, resolve the doubt surrounding production. One of the hypotheses raised is that the episode was developed without a script.

However, there are a few things to consider in this regard. In the plot, there are some visible continuity problems. In episode 9, aired on March 11, there was a great deal of suspense surrounding Vincent’s revelations, but it was all a misdirection, making his inclusion useless for drama.

Season 2 episodes The Promised Neverland are criticized for lack of consistency

According to expert criticism, which took into account some external factors of the transmission, the accelerated pace in the handling of the conflicts in the 2×10 episode of The Promised Neverland was so great that nothing seemed to have coherence.

In this sense, many sites have been pointing out that the plot needs to undergo significant changes in order not to lose its audience. The most recent exhibition also caused some deep gaps in the plot, bringing scenes that could have a big impact without any emotion.

Because of these problems, there is a possibility that the anime series is facing a real crisis behind the scenes. Thus, we can only wait for the next episodes to air. The first season of The Promised Neverland is available on Netflix.