The Promised Neverland game hits iOS and Android in Q2

Those looking to launch The Promised Neverland Escape from the Garden will have the chance to get their hands on the game for Android and iOS very soon, as developer CyberAgent has revealed that it will be released sometime in the second quarter of this year. to Japan. So far, nothing has been mentioned about it for a Western edition.

According to the producer, the game already has a teaser site, where interested parties can make a prior registration to receive rewards. If 63,194 people register in advance, 3,000 Gems will be delivered at the launch of the game.

Cooperative action

If you are not aware of what we will have in the game, The Promised Neverland Escape from the Garden will require four players to act cooperatively to escape the garden using various items, weapons and other resources to complete this mission.