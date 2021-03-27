The Promised Neverland: anime series will have season 3?

Despite recent controversies surrounding the showing of Season 2 of The Promised Neverland, many anime fans have been wondering whether the production will have a season 3. Based on a namesake manga by Kaiu Shirai, the series debuted in January 2019.

The plot takes place about a thousand years after the imposition of an agreement signed between humans and demons, which would have marked the end of a terrible war. With the segregation of the human race, demons created farms to “harvest” children, who would serve as food for their society.

However, at one of these farms, Grace Field, Norman, Ray and Emma discover the truth and later escape with their brothers. Although the specialized critics classified the anime, initially, with good recommendations, what was seen from the launch of the second wave of episodes were confusing elements in the construction of the plot.

However, on Friday (26), with the broadcast of the last episode of the 2nd season, speculation about the renewal began.

The Promised Neverland: what to expect from the new episodes of the series?

Produced by CloverWorks Studios, Mamoru Kanbe was in charge of Season 2, serving as the director of most episodes. If a 3rd season is ordered, it should follow with an original story, considering that all the episodes presented so far have managed to cover the narrative seen in the manga.

The producers managed to condense 144 chapters, distributed in 15 volumes, during the 2nd season, often leaving aside bows considered crucial for the understanding of the plot. Thus, Season 2 was severely criticized, as there was a certain inconsistency on the screen.

In this sense, there is nothing concrete disclosed on the part of Fuji Television, the broadcaster that broadcast the episodes of the anime. In other words, it remains only for fans of the series to wait for news.

