The Prom: Netflix musical with Meryl Streep gets trailer

Adaptation of the Broadway musical, The Prom (The Prom) won the first trailer on Thursday (22). Directed by Ryan Murphy (Glee) and starring Meryl Streep, Netflix’s exclusive production promises a plot full of humor and music.

“I hope the film will create a path back to normal,” said the director in an interview with Variety. “This will be the only ball that we will see this year. It is a celebration of cinema and Broadway and that happens at the end of a very difficult year ”.

In The Graduation Party, a group of Broadway stars travels to a conservative city in Indiana. Their goal is to help student Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman) who was banned from going to the dance with girlfriend Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

“I wanted to do something that was in the tradition of the old musicals that I grew up watching with my grandmother,” Murphy told Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to produce something with the same brilliance, charm and humor as Cantando na Chuva (1952)”.

In addition to Streep, the musical features Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key and Kerry Washington in the cast. The Prom is scheduled to debut on Netflix on December 11, 2020.

A rookie in the midst of stars

Interestingly, The Graduation Party marks the debut of actress Jo Ellen Pellman in a major production filled with Hollywood stars. According to her, sharing the screen with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman was “a unique experience”.

The young woman also highlights the importance of her role for diversity on the screens. Thus, she hopes to be able to contribute to the increased representation of the queer community in cinema:

“I just couldn’t stop thinking about how I was living the dream I had as a child,” Pellman told Entertainment Weekly. “I am also happy that this will bring a lot of joy to many queer people around the world.”



