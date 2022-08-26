The production of the film “Red Sonya” with Matilda Lutz in the title role begins

Production of Red Sonja has officially begun. The film, starring Matilda Lutz, is a new adaptation of the comics “Red Dormouse”. Earlier in 1985, an adaptation was made in which Brigitte Nielsen played the main role.

The Red—haired Dormouse is a character created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Barry Windsor-Smith back in 1973. It was partly inspired by Robert Howard’s character The Red-haired Dormouse from Rohatino from his short story “The Shadow of the Vulture”. Sonya quickly became the archetype of a female warrior in chain mail and a bikini, who dominated this genre for many years. Although the film previously found its Red Dormouse in “Ant-Man” and “Wasp” star Hannah John-Kamen, it seems that John-Kamen dropped out of the role due to scheduling conflicts, and now this role will be played by Matilda Lutz.

Millennium Media announced that the main filming of “Red Sonya” began on August 23. In addition to Lutz in the lead role, the studio also announced some additional actors. Wallis Day, the star of the TV series “Sex / Life” and “Batwoman”, got the role of Annisia (in the comics she is known as Dark Annisia, the villainous half-sister of Red Sonya). Robert Sheehan, star of Netflix’s “The Dregs” and “Umbrella Academy” (entering its fourth and final season), will play Draigan.

Red-haired Sonya, known in comics as the Devil with a Sword, will also appear on the screen along with such characters as Hawk (played by Michael Bisping), General Karlak (Martin Ford) and Amarak (Eliza Mantengu). Other actors include Manal El Feituri as Ayala and Katrina Durden as Savus. M. J. Bassett will direct the film based on a script by Joey Soloway and Tasha Huo. Production will begin in the Bulgarian Nu Boyana studio, and additional filming will take place in the Greek Nu Boyana Studio.

Red Sonya seems to be an exact adaptation of the comics. Fans of films about swords and witchcraft should definitely watch it. Howard’s work is known for shaping the genre, and Conan the Barbarian is considered one of his most famous creations. The original “Conan the Barbarian”, which was also released in the 1980s along with the movie “Red Dormouse”, also accidentally starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played Lord Kalidor in the movie “Red Dormouse”.

While the original film has become a cult classic because of its mannerisms, this new adaptation is likely to attract the attention of viewers. His cast is already interesting, because talents like Sheehan are not used to comic adaptations, and their images are sure to be promising.

Red Sonya is currently in production.