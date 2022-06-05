The producer of “Very strange Things” wants Ryan Reynolds to star in a cameo role in the fifth season

The cast of “Very Strange Cases” started out as mostly unknown actors, but many of them became stars thanks to their roles in the Netflix series. However, the blockbuster star has not yet appeared in the series, despite the huge popularity of the show. The producer of the series “Very strange things” Sean Levy says he would like to see a cameo role of Ryan Reynolds in the fifth season of the Netflix series, which could lead to a wild ending.

The cast of “Very Strange Cases” does not have a huge star power

The fourth season of “Very Strange Cases” returns the cast, which includes such famous names as Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Joe Keary and Winona Ryder. In the first season, Ryder was the most recognizable name. Now it’s harder to say, since many actors have played the main roles that brought them great fame.

Brown, Harbor, Kiri, and Wolfhard have appeared in major films since the series began, such as Ghostbusters: The Afterlife, Godzilla vs. Godzilla. Kong, Black Widow, Free Guy and It. However, none of the actors has yet gained fame, which would increase the box office of the film. Someone who really has that reputation is Reynolds, who Levi would love to see in season five.

Sean Levy wants Ryan Reynolds to appear in the fifth season of “Very Strange Cases”

Levy and Reynolds have worked together many times in recent years. They worked together on “The Free Guy” and the Netflix movie “Project Adam”. They are going to work together on “Deadpool 3”. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Levy said that he would like Reynolds to appear in the fifth season and unite the two worlds of the director/producer together.

“I want to see a Ryan Reynolds cameo in everything,” Levy said. “The truth is that my career over the past half century has been defined by “Very Strange Things” and my collaboration with Ryan, so it would be very strange, but it’s nice to see my two worlds collide. So, Ryan Reynolds, get ready for season five.”

Levy and Reynolds have been successful in their recent projects, and the same success in “Very Strange Things” can make the fifth season even better. It would be strange to see such a huge star as Reynolds in the series, but he usually does everything he does better.

Ryan Reynolds brought Netflix great success

The Adam project has proven itself well with viewers and critics and has received many views from Netflix subscribers. In addition, Reynolds starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in the film “Red Notice”, which became one of the most ambitious projects of the streaming service. It was a hit, and at some point a sequel to Red Notice will appear on the service.

Netflix would undoubtedly like Reynolds to join the fifth season of the series “Very Strange Things”, as fans will be curious to know what his role will be. It’s still just Levi’s wish, so nothing has been confirmed yet, but it wouldn’t be that weird to see Reynolds show up.

The fourth season of “Very Strange Things” is currently streaming on Netflix.