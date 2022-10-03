The producer of “The Simpsons” called John Lennon the cameo of his dreams

Al Jean said he was “amazed” how many stars say yes.

The Simpsons producer Al Jean said he would like John Lennon to play a cameo role in the series.

The longtime screenwriter and executive producer recently mused about a “dream” cameo after telling the PA news agency (according to Bloomberg) that it was too late to cast Boris Johnson.

“He was definitely a suitable character for satire, but we had our own problems in America,” Jin said of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his resignation.

Discussing other celebrities who participated in his favorite animated show, Gene says that he is “amazed” by how many famous faces agree, while he called Lennon one of the few who did not get the main role.

“Many of those that I would call a dream will never be included, like John Lennon or Neil Armstrong,” he said.

“We tried to get a few US presidents recently and they refused, so it was kind of the Holy Grail that we never found.”

Jin recently spoke about a potential sequel to The Simpsons, saying that he would like to work on another movie in the future, but not in the near future.

“I’d like to work on another Simpsons movie, and we talked about it,” he said, before asking if a potential sequel would be released in theaters or go straight to streaming.

“I don’t know exactly what the world of animated films is at the moment,” he continued. “I know there are a few films that have succeeded, but is it streaming or theatrical?

“So I think it’s actually an issue that we’re going to have to grapple with before we even start working on the script.”