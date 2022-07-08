The producer of Superman and Lois talks about possible cameos of Smallville actors

One of the producers of “Superman and Lois” talked about possible episodes from “Smallville” that he would like to include. “Superman and Lois” is one of the newest DC shows aired on the CW, based on the characters featured in the Supergirl series, which went off the air in 2021. to lead a married life in Smallville with his two children, Jonathan (Jordan Alsace) and Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin).

“Superman and Lois” is not the first TV series telling about the exploits of the cult hero of DC comics. Since the 1952 TV series “The Adventures of Superman”, over the years there have been at least 7 shows based on the character or members of his family, including “Supergirl” and “Superman and Lois”. However, the most notable series in the period between 1993’s “Lois and Clark” (starring Dean Cain as Superman) and 2015’s “Supergirl” (starring Melissa Benoit as Superman’s cousin, Kara Zor-El) is certainly “Smallville”. which aired on the CW (then on the WB). from 2001 to 2011. This series tells the story of a young Clark Kent (Tom Welling) when he grew up and started using his powers.

“Superman and Lois” producer Todd Helbing spoke with Looper after the season two finale, which premiered on June 28, 2022. Helbing had previously written about “The Secrets of Smallville” and “The Flash,” and was asked about how it was with Welling from Smallville and Erica Durance (Lois Lane). ) to participate in the crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. Unfortunately, Helbing revealed that he was not involved in The Flash at the time, however, he said he would welcome Smallville actors to his show, and agreed that it would be incredible to see the return of another iconic actor: Michael Rosenbaum, who played the young villain Lex Luthor. Read Helbing’s full quote below:

I left The Flash during that part of The Crisis. I wasn’t lucky enough to meet anyone. I love what they did with Tom Welling and Erica, that they got married, and this farm is so iconic. I’d like to see one of these two on our show. I don’t know how we’ll fit them in yet, but it would be a lot of fun.

You know what, it’s a good moment [that Michael Rosenbaum should play the villain in the series]. He’s fantastic. He was such a cool Lex.

Rosenbaum was one of the key figures of Smallville, playing Luthor in 156 episodes and becoming the fourth most frequent cast member of the series. Although he hasn’t played the role of Lex Luthor since his last episode of the show in 2011, he has remained in the orbit of superhero media ever since. This includes voice acting in several DC animated projects, playing Flash in Justice League: Doom and Scarecrow in Nightwing and Robin. He even moved to the MCU for a small role of Martinex in Guardians of the Galaxy. 2.

The fact remains that Rosenbaum may be too busy to take on a role in Superman and Lois. However, it seems that if he were asked, he would really be ready to reprise the iconic role. Let’s hope that Helbing will have the opportunity to realize this particular dream sooner rather than later, even if Rosenbaum takes on a role that does not belong to Luthor.