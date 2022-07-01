The producer of “Indiana Jones 5” Spins Harrison Ford’s Grand Finale, and He was Fried by ALF

For Harrison Ford, another end of an era is coming. In the second half of the 2010s, we watched him last appear as Han Solo in the films “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Star Wars: Skywalker. run like an adventurous archaeologist. Producer Frank Marshall recently found time to promote the upcoming film, but this led to Alf frying it. Yes, the same ALF.

The premiere of the movie “Indiana Jones 5” is scheduled for June 30, 2023, so to commemorate one year before its release in theaters, Frank Marshall, who has been associated with the Indiana Jones franchise from the very beginning, tweeted a photo of the iconic Indie fedora. That’s what ALF, or rather, a verified Twitter account representing a beloved character who hosted his own sitcom from 1986 to 1990, had to say:

Thank you for the warning on June 30, 2022.

Oh! It’s a solid burn, though now I’m curious what ALF thinks of the Indiana Jones franchise as a whole. Is he not a fan at all, or was the alien from the planet Melmak, also known as Gordon Shumway, disappointed by what he saw in the 2008 film “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”? This is arguably the most controversial entry in the Harrison Ford film series, so is ALF worried that “Indiana Jones 5” will work the same way? I think about it too much, don’t I?

Frankly, there’s still a lot we don’t know about what Indiana Jones 5 holds, so I don’t blame people who didn’t like Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull for being skeptical. However, Frank Marshall said in June that it was a “great story” and that he thought people would be “very happy with this movie.” It would be an omission if I also didn’t mention that “Indiana Jones 5” may be the last film that John Williams wrote the music for. If that eventually happens, it’s certainly a great way for this film to stand out from its predecessors, and aside from the fact that Steven Spielberg isn’t sitting in the director’s chair and James Mangold inherited the helm duties.

While the public still lacks the details of the story of “Indiana Jones 5,” something that is not mysterious is the cast of the film, although none of their characters have yet been officially identified. Harrison Ford was joined in the movie “Indiana Jones 5” by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shone Renee Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and Olivier Ritchers. Principal photography of the film began in June 2021 and ended in February of this year.

And again, “Indiana Jones 5” will be released at the end of next June and will become one of the most high-profile films of 2023. For those of you who want to watch ALF after reading this story, the TV show can be streamed on an Amazon Prime subscription.