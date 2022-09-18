The producer of Final Fantasy 16 says that the next trailer for the game may appear next month

Final Fantasy 16 is a game from Square Enix that fans of the franchise have been looking forward to, and maybe next month they will finally have more answers than questions. Under the guidance of producer Naoki Yoshida, whose creative vision saved Final Fantasy 14, there is something to be happy about in the next single-player Final Fantasy game.

Earlier this year, Square Enix released a stunning trailer showing fragments of the story and setting of Final Fantasy 16, interspersed with game systems and vivid combat animations. Unlike previous Final Fantasy games, but certainly in line with current franchise trends, Final Fantasy 16 will rely entirely on a fighting style more action-oriented.

Producer Naoki Yoshida expects players to be able to see exactly what this means next month — when Final Fantasy 16 supposedly unveils a new trailer. In addition, Yoshida hinted that the release date of the game will also be postponed in the coming months. It is quite logical that Square Enix would like to devote the next month to demonstrating its future flagship game after the absence of Final Fantasy 16 at the Tokyo Game Show 2022, where more attention was paid to Final Fantasy 7 Reunion and Final Fantasy 14.

When it came to developing Final Fantasy 16, one of the leading philosophies was to appeal to a new generation of video game enthusiasts. As a franchise, Final Fantasy has remained true to its turn-based roots, sticking to its iconic JRPG combat system for most of its long history. Despite the fact that a significant part of the fans hoped that the new Final Fantasy game would return to classic turn-based battles, Naoki Yoshida does not hesitate to say that the future of Final Fantasy is connected with real-time actions.

The franchise is defined not only by turn-based battles, but Final Fantasy 16 also seeks to reinvent these aspects as it offers its own unique approach to the Final Fantasy 16 party system. In the new setting, players will follow the journey of Clive Rosfield, the eldest son of Archduke Rosaria. With the apparent doom that has befallen their nation, Clive will need to establish connections with other travelers, vagabonds, and all sorts of unlikely allies while he roams the lands of Valistea, but unlike his predecessors, the focus will still be on Clive as his companions. it will not be the cohesive group that Final Fantasy 15 was famous for.

Final Fantasy 16 is determined to confidently and boldly lead the franchise in a new direction. If Naoki Yoshida’s predictions are confirmed, players will be able to see him in full detail this October.

Final Fantasy 16 will be released in the summer of 2023 on PS5.