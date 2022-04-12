The producer of “American Idol” is “disappointed” by the departure of leader Kenedy Anderson for “personal reasons”

And suddenly it’s someone’s competition. After American Idol judge Luke Bryan declared her the “biggest star” he had “ever seen,” Kenedy Anderson retired from the ABC series.

“You may have noticed that there was no voting information just now during Kenedy’s speech,” host Ryan Seacrest said on Monday, April 11, on the show’s episode after the 17—year-old performed Christina Perry’s “Human.” “Since we recorded these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedy decided to cancel our show for personal reasons. We send her good wishes.”

Anderson subsequently took to Instagram to announce her departure.

“For personal reasons, I cannot continue participating in American Idol. It was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary,” she wrote in a statement. “I am so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the wonderful participants and all the fans who supported me.”

The singer concluded: “Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, pursue my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make friends for life.”

This news came after she won one of three platinum tickets created for the 20th season of American Idol, which allowed her to bypass the round of auditions in Hollywood.

“But we’re excited to see how this festive 20th season unfolds as incredible talents fight to become the next American idol,” the media added on Monday.

Anderson’s audition aired on the March 6 episode of American Idol and stunned Brian, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

“They’re younger, they’re slimmer, they’re prettier, they sing really well,” the “Dark House” singer said in the episode. “Siri, make an appointment with a plastic surgeon. I don’t know how you haven’t been recruited yet. …You check every box. Get ready to become your own hero.”

Ritchie added that the teenager “responded” to the “prayers” of the judges, explaining: “You don’t understand. We can sit here all day and sing songs, but we are looking for the next “thing” in the music business. You have decorated us with your voice, your look, your sound.”