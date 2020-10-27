The processor with the best single core score has changed!

Introducing its new processors on October 8, AMD achieved a great performance increase, especially on the single-core side. CEO Dr. According to Lisa Su, the best game processors on the market are Ryzen 5000 series processors. Although we haven’t seen the actual tests yet, the results of the synthetic tests continue to come. It looks like AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is the new owner of the throne with a single core score.

Prior to the Ryzen 9 5950X, the single-core throne was owned by the Intel Core i9-10900K processor.

AMD Ryzen 9 tops with 5950X single core score

The biggest single-core performance increase on the AMD side was with the new Ryzen processors. Although there was no improvement on the lithography side, the change in the architectural design caused a great performance increase in the processors. Combining cores and caches, AMD has also reduced latency between cores.

With its previous Ryzen processors, AMD could not surpass Intel, even if they approached on the single-core side. On the multi-core side, AMD is ahead. However, this situation seems to have changed with new processors. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is the new owner of this crown with its single core score. The processor, which received 3693 points in the Cinebench R20 test, scored 517 points to its closest competitor Intel Core i9-10900K.

In addition, one of the striking points is that the $ 300 Ryzen 5 5600X got a very good score. Coming with 16 cores and 32 threads, the Ryzen 9 5950X is a processor that can be preferred for both gaming and professional work. In recent tests, the processor was able to reach the level of 5 GHz.

On the multi-core side, AMD processors have dominated the market. The Ryzen 9 5950X, which can be among the server class processors, has received 6285 points higher than its counterpart Ryzen 9 3950X.



