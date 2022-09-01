The Problem with Marketing Don’t Worry Darling

Regardless of what the film is really about, the marketing leading up to its release will be the initial impression that viewers will have when watching. If everything is done badly, it can lead to people not understanding what the story is really about, and even lowering the price of the film because of this. Many movies have this problem, especially when their trailers don’t convey well what the actual message or storyline of the movie will be about.

Recently, the upcoming film “Don’t Worry, Darling” directed by Olivia Wilde was discussed on this topic. Florence Pugh, one of the stars of the film, even criticized the way the film was promoted herself, and this made some people worry that the marketing of the film goes against the themes that the film is actually trying to reveal. explore. Much of the marketing has focused on the men and sex present in the film, to the point where many people don’t even know which story the film is trying to tell in the first place.

“Don’t Worry, Darling” is a thriller about a 1950s housewife (Florence Pugh) who lives in a utopian community with her husband (Harry Styles) as she begins to suspect that something disturbing may be lurking beneath the surface of their supposedly ideal society. . This became clear from the initial trailer, but this plot was eventually overshadowed by the rest of the marketing, as many people didn’t even know that the film was supposed to be a thriller.

This is due to the fact that the initial trailer caused a lot of noise due to the inclusion of clips of intimate sex scenes between the characters of Pugh and Stiles, which soon became an element that soon dominated conversations around the film. Despite the fact that they tried to clarify what the film was about, obscene scenes involving Harry Styles were the main subject of cultural conversation. People who didn’t watch the full trailer, but only saw excerpts from sex scenes online, had a misconception about what the movie was about, and were shocked to learn that “Don’t worry, honey” is actually a dark social commentary.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Pugh herself commented on this, saying, “When it comes down to your sex scenes or watching the most famous man in the world get down on someone, that’s not why we do it. That’s not why I work in this industry… Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you will have such conversations. It’s just not something I’m going to discuss because [this movie] is bigger and better than that. And the people who did it are bigger and better than that.” While the debauchery of the 50s and sex itself are part of what the film focuses on, it’s not the only thing – or even the main thing – that should attract media attention when the project is about something more than that.

The conversations around “Don’t Worry, Darling” are dominated not by the film itself, but by the drama around those who participated in its creation, in particular, the rumored (but never officially confirmed) relationship of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles behind the scenes. . The relationship and its subsequent media coverage were the focus of most people’s attention, not the film itself, which once again proves Pugh’s point that public interest in the film is more related to Stiles’ participation than anything else, since he is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. now. The film, which is mostly about male control over women, is overshadowed by one man who happened to be in it.

This, of course, is not Stiles’ fault, but rather the fault of society, which is more interested in him than in the film itself, and marketing contributes to this. Trailers and other marketing around the film never forget to remind the viewer that Harry Styles is one of the stars of the film. The inclusion of clips with a sex scene between him and Pew in the trailer just serves as a way to arouse interest, causing shock and awe (since most people don’t expect to see something like this in the trailer), but because of this it seems as if the film is only about sex, although in fact it is about much more.

It wouldn’t even be a problem if the film was necessarily focused on sex, but both Pugh and others who were expecting the release of the film are clearly concerned that the story with such feminist themes boils down to “a movie in which Florence Pugh and Harry Styles have sex,” although this is just one small aspect. So many people didn’t even know that the movie was a thriller that just shows that marketing wasn’t focused on the right things.