The problem with Iris’ Turn in Season 8 of The Flash

Attention: spoilers for season 8, episode 19 of the Flash.

In light of the comments of “Flash” showrunner Eric Wallace and past events in the series, there are good reasons to doubt that Iris’ death was real. Despite her enormous importance to the series and Barry Allen’s story, Candice Patton’s character from the Arrow universe supposedly met her end in the penultimate episode of season 8. The aftermath of her apparent demise will be the focus of the finale, where Barry will battle Negative Forces and Tom Kavanagh’s Reverse Flash.

After the Flash team spent most of the episode trying to save Matt Letcher’s Eobard Tone, an unexpected development confirmed that Iris was the real target of Deon and other Negative Forces. In the final scene of the 19th episode of the 8th season of The Flash, titled “Negative, Part One”, Barry was tricked into killing Iris. The tragic event was perceived as the culmination of the arc of Iris’ illness, which continues from the 7th season of The Flash. The promo for the finale supported the idea that Iris was dead, and Barry uttered the phrase: “Iris died in my arms.”. Judging by the promo, Barry’s next battle will be to avenge his wife’s death by fighting a Reverse Flash.

The Flash is certainly trying to give the impression that Candice Patton’s Iris West was murdered, but no matter what happened in the episode, it’s still pretty hard to believe that the Arrow Universe will bring the kind of death that will change the rules of the game. Without a doubt, the strongest evidence against Iris’ “death” comes from remarks made by the showrunner himself. In May 2022, Wallace said, “Yes, I’m happy to report, and you can quote me, Team Flash will be fine at the end of Season 8. Iris Time Sickness will be cured by the end of season 8.” Computer scientist]. Obviously, this alone is enough to give Iris great hope of survival. Wallace made a similar promise about the Barry and Iris story in season seven, and of course the show fulfilled it. There’s no reason to expect season 8 to be any different.

Given that it was always expected that Iris would recover from a chronic illness in season 8 of “The Flash,” what Wallace said wasn’t seen as a massive spoiler at the time. But judging by the consequences of the finale of the 19th episode of the 8th season of “Flash”, these comments really pose a big problem for the plot of Iris. This makes any attempt to create a shocking fake with Iris an incredibly difficult task. As a result, Flash has yet to shake the belief that Flash’s Team will find a way to defeat Thawne and fix everything that happened to Iris.

It is important to note that Iris—perhaps more than anyone else in Barry’s life-is a character who, according to many, is insured against death. Flash tried to convince viewers for most of Season 3 that her murder was on the table with his Savitar story, but in the end, Flash’s team won and changed her fate. It’s true that The Flash has inflicted tragic losses on Barry before, but there’s a feeling that killing Iris is a line the show won’t cross.