The problem users have with the iOS 14.2 update!

iOS 14.2 update is on the agenda with battery problem. IOS 14.2.1 was released recently and some problems in the iPhone 12 series were solved. You know, some users on the iPhone 12 side had trouble using the screen, battery and some features.

The “battery problem” that once troubled Apple is now back. Users who have installed the iOS 14.2 update; He states that the batteries are consumed in a short time, for example, the charge level drops to a level that would not normally decrease in 5 minutes.

iOS 14.2 update battery issue

Users report a battery draining problem through Apple’s developer forums and platforms such as Reddit. Reported issues include rapid battery drain and longer charging times than usual.

Some users report that their devices have dropped by over 50 percent in less than 30 minutes, and even with normal use, they see around five-to-five battery drops within a few minutes.

The issue in question seems to be clearly software related. Multiple users are reporting the issue of stuck at a high rate before battery life drops. To solve this, he is faced with their battery dropped after restarting their device.

IPhone users who reported the problem are as follows: iPhone XS, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S and first generation iPhone SE ..

So older models.

In addition, the 2018 iPad Pro with the iPadOS 14.2 update is reported to be affected by a similar problem.

Have you started experiencing such problems after the iOS 14.2 update? Do not forget to share with us in the comments.



