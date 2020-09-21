The problem in iOS 14 with Internet and emails

iOS 14 allows the use of third-party mail clients, but a bug in the operating system reverses these changes.

Just released less than a week ago, on September 16 came iOS 14, the new version of the Apple operating system for mobile phones. And as is often the case with these things, the days following the launch are to check that everything works fine, and to report bugs, problems and failures that arise. Like the one that affects precisely the choice of the email manager.

Bug iOS 14 with Mail managers

One of the novelties of iOS 14 (and also iPadOS 14) is that you can now choose and establish third-party applications as alternatives for both the Email client and the web browser. You can choose, for example, that the Outlook app opens your emails, and navigate with the Mozilla Firefox browser.

The problem? That iOS 14 has a bug that causes these changes to be lost every time the iPhone is restarted. In other words: if you turn the phone off and on, the iPhone will not remember that you have chosen Outlook and Firefox to check your mail and browse online, and will open Apple’s own applications for this purpose by default.

Of course, Apple is aware of the bug and is working to resolve it as soon as possible. But if you restart the terminal, you will have to choose the app again for emails and for browsing. It’s obviously a bummer, but until Apple patches it, we’ll tell you how to do it:

Set your Email client and Web Browser in iOS 14

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

Scroll down until you find the app you want to use. For example, search for Google Chrome if you want it to be your main browser. Or Outlook if you want to use it as your email application. -If it does not appear, look for it in the App Store.

Click on the app to choose it.

Select the appropriate option to set it as the default, either the default browser app or the default email app.

Select the application and exit the settings again. Now with a new set of default apps, each time you click on a link your chosen browser will open. Or every time you touch an email address, your email application will start.



