The Prince of Persia saga, on offer on Steam

Steam celebrates the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time with an 80% discount on all modern installments in the saga: 1.99 each.

The recent announcement of the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time has once again put this famous Ubisoft saga that seemed so long forgotten on everyone’s lips. In a few months we will receive this review of the delivery that began a fantastic trilogy in the 128-bit stage, composed of three very remarkable adventures like the one mentioned, in addition to El Alma del Guerrero and Las Dos Coronas, capable of offering at a high level platforms, action and puzzles. To celebrate, the entire saga is on sale on Steam, not just this trilogy we are talking about.

We also have very low Las Arenas Olvidadas, already appeared for PS3 and Xbox 360 and situated between Las Arenas del Tiempo and El Alma del Guerrero, and the 2008 installment, which did not have the reception of the previous ones despite offering a different visual aspect. , making use of cel shading.

Well, all of them are on sale on the Valve platform, at a price difficult to reject of 1.99 euros each, being a good way to open your mouth before the arrival of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, which will be Specifically on January 21, 2021, on PS4, Xbox One and PC, at a reduced price. It is, surely, the franchise in which Assassin’s Creed would later be inspired, since this first installment of the trilogy was directed by none other than Patrice Desilets, original creator of the Assassins saga, and who would also be in charge from Assassin’s Creed II and Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood.



