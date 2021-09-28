The Prices Of The Google Pixel 6 Series Have Been Leaked!

Recently, images of Google’s new phone were leaked on Twitter. Now the prices of the Pixel 6 family have been leaked.

In the last few years, Google has been coming up with different experiments in the smartphone world. The brand, which has increased its product range in the Pixel 4 and 5 series, will appear with the Pixel 6 series this year as well. The leaked features and prices of the expected phone family have already managed to attract attention.

In the past weeks, images of a device from the Pixel 6 series in operation were shared by a user on Twitter. The comments on this post on Twitter were quite positive. If the leaked prices are correct, Google seems to attract attention and appreciation this year, both with its design and pricing policy.

Here are the leaked prices of the Pixel 6 family

After the Geekbench test and images of the Pixel 6 family were leaked, their prices have now emerged. The device is expected to have 2 different models. Google, which comes up with two different devices, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, allegedly determined the prices of these devices as 649 Euros for Pixel 6 and 899 Euros for Pixel 6 Pro.

I think this may be the first hands on video leak of a Google Pixel 6 Pro. FYI: The logo would indicate that this is likely an early production test unit, so that means there may be some differences between what you see here and the actual production device. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/4QSvdktqA7 — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 21, 2021

The sales prices of these devices in the USA will be slightly different. It is expected to come with a price tag of $ 749 for the Pixel 6 and $ 1049 for the Pixel 6 Pro. The most striking thing here; The pricing of the Pixel 6, the entry model of the series, is very well thought out. Because the price of its rivals iPhone 13 Mini was announced as $ 699, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 was announced as $ 799.

Expected features in the new Pixel 6 series

Google aims to surpass the Pixel 5 series it released last year. In order to achieve this, in addition to recreating the device as a design, it has not neglected to add new features to its device. While some of these features have been leaked, many are still unknown.

Among these features, there is 33W fast charging support along with the new WIFI 6E technology. Although there is no information about its processor, Geekbench test results have been leaked before. For this reason, it is estimated that the device has a Snapdragon 888 processor. The company, which uses a 90hz Amoled panel on the screen, is expected to switch to 120hz with the 6 Pro model this year.

