The Price of These 7 Metaverse Coins and Meme Coins Has Jumped!

Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped below $37,000 again, down 5.4 percent in the last 24 hours. In general, other altcoins also lost value. Over the past day, the value of the total cryptocurrency market has slumped 5.7 percent to $1.75 trillion. For this reason, the number of winners in the market is quite small, and they usually consist of metaverse coins and meme coins.

These 2 metaverse coins marked the day

The most valuable metaverse-focused coin today was DeFi Degen Land (DDL). It is worth noting that although DDL is up 23.9 percent, its volume is quite low. Binance Smart Chain and Cronos-based DDL made a statement that the bugs in its latest game called DeFi Arena have been fixed. On the other hand, GameX (GMX) experienced an increase of 8 percent. It is worth noting that the volume of this coin is also low. As the name suggests, GameX, a game coin, creates the GameX staking portal with P2E mechanism and NFT integration.

The value of meme coins also increased

Meanwhile, 5 meme coins that were created following the footsteps of popular meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have experienced the most gains in the last 24 hours. The first of these was Jejudoge (JEJUDOGE). In second place is Kawakami (KAWA). KAWA was previously on the Ethereum (ETH) network. It can be observed that the price of the coin has increased with the transition to Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which requires less transaction fees.

Third, Dogelana (DGLN) experienced a 15 percent increase in value. Dogelana launched a $20 meme contest. Whoever makes the best meme about Dogelana NFTs will win $20 DGLN. Fourth, Shibaken Finance (SHIBAKEN) rose 12 percent. Finally, Cake Monster (MONSTA) recorded 8.8 percent momentum. MONSTA is also holding a trading contest and is giving away $4,200 in MONSTA.