The price of the rotating screen Samsung TV Sero

The Sero, Samsung’s TV with a rotating screen, has already had its price revealed for the Brazilian market: R $ 9,999. The model, which has the screen vertically to watch videos on the phone with the format – like apps like Instagram and TikTok -, appears on sale at the manufacturer’s online store even before its official arrival here.

It is worth remembering that this Friday (4) Samsung will have a launch event at 3 pm, probably to announce the product. In July, TechTudo revealed that The Sero would arrive in Brazil soon. As pointed out by the ZTop portal, which “caught” the product in the brand’s store, the TV would actually cost R $ 12,999, and would arrive at a discount of R $ 3 thousand.

To connect to the device and use the function, simply touch the smartphone to the TV, establishing a quick connection to quickly transmit videos between one device and another. Samsung has not yet revealed exactly which Android phones will allow the screen to automatically rotate, but it is certain that models in the Galaxy line will have the feature via Tap View.

In addition, iPhones (iOS) will be able to stream content and mirror the screen via AirPlay, but only for horizontal viewing. Other functions that must be confirmed involve compatibility with virtual assistants. Amazon, Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby, the brand’s own Artificial Intelligence that is now available in Portuguese on their TVs, should be present.



