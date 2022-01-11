The Price Of The iPhone 14, 14 Pro And 14 Pro Max Is Filtered. How Much Will They Cost?

iPhone 14: There is still a long way to go for the Cupertino-based giant to present its next generation of mobile phones, but little by little we are learning new details related to Apple’s iPhone 14 series. For example, we know that they will do without the iconic notch, and now we have learned the price that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have.

Now, through the well-known informant and leaker LeaksApplePro, we have been able to know the price that the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have, confirming previous rumors that pointed to the possibility that the manufacturer would raise the price of this new generation of telephones.

That’s what the iPhone 14 could cost

It should be noted that the information is nothing more than a leak, so you have to take all this data with tweezers. But taking into account the prestige of the source of such information, we can assume that this will be the price that the iPhone 14 will have, which will surely be presented in September 2022.

14: $799

14 Max: $899

14 Pro: $1099

14 Pro Max: $1199 Apple is currently considering this. Production costs are increasing and there has to be more than a $100 difference between the 14 Max and the 14 Pro. Makes sense to me and wouldn’t expect changes. Will keep you updated. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) January 9, 2022

Based on the message posted on Twitter, we can see that the iPhone 14 will be priced at $ 799, the same as its predecessor. But the iPhone 14 Pro will cost $ 1,099, the same as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Also, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be priced at $ 1,199.

At the moment we do not know the price of the iPhone 14 when it arrives in Spain, but we can assume that they will continue with the 1: 1 conversion rate, so it will be exactly the same figure in euros.

The reason why Apple is going to raise the price of the iPhone in 2022 has to do with the improvements provided by these new models. But we also know that Apple is actually raising the price of its products from time to time, and it seems that this year there is a new rise.

Recall that the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have a new facial recognition system through a perforated camera on the screen since they will dispense with the characteristic notch or notch on the screen that we saw from the iPhone X.

On the other hand, the latest leaks suggest that this generation of new Apple phones surprise by having a satellite communication system that will allow them to make calls or send messages in areas without coverage. A very useful tool in certain situations, such as disasters in which there is no way to get to call in the traditional way.

Of course, at the moment everything is rumors, so we will have to wait for the official presentation of the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max to see the price that the next generation of Apple phones will have.