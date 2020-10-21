The price of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro has been revealed!

The expected moment has come for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro price. Planning to introduce the Mate 40 family to users tomorrow, Huawei preferred to use the OLED architecture in this 6.76-inch product.

If nothing goes wrong, we will be greeted with 2 different Mate 40 Pro models, 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM. People living in China will be able to purchase both versions. Those living in Europe and other continents will be satisfied with 8 GB of RAM.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro price leaked

Google’s mobile services will not be included in this series. In this context, the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro Plus and Mate 40 Porsche Design quartet will be accompanied by mobile services produced by Huawei.

The life force of the Mate 40 Pro with a screen resolution of 2772 × 1344 (456 PPI) will be provided by the Kirin 9000. This processor has 1 Cortex-A77 running at 3.13 GHz, 3 Cortex A-77 running at 2.54 GHz and 4 Cortex-A55 running at 2.04 GHz.

ARM Mali-G78 takes over the graphics of this processor, which is produced with a 5 nm fabrication process. The version that people living in Europe can buy will also have 256 GB of storage space.

USB Type-C (3.1 Gen 1) will accompany the Pro model, which has the UFS 3.1 filing system. Huawei will pitch black and silver in European countries. It is not yet clear which colors await users in China.

On the Amazon page prepared for Germany, we see that the Mate 40 Pro is available for 1.199 euro and shipments will start on November 9, 2020.

Finally, this device will have a fingerprint sensor and this sensor will be under the screen. What do you think about the price of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is said to be equipped with 65W fast charging support?



