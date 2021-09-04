The price of the global version of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has been leaked!

Just before the event to be held by Xiaomi on September 15, a Belarusian market leaked the price of the Mi Pad 5 tablet on Instagram.

It is within the company’s plans for Xiaomi to hold a global event on September 15. During this launch, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablet is expected to be introduced. It has been revealed that the new tablet will get a global version thanks to an unboxing video uploaded to the internet. The video shared by a Belarusian store was viewed on Instagram. Meanwhile, the store also posted a post stating that the device is ready for pre-order.

Post shows Xiaomi Pad 5 will arrive in white box

In the video shared by Xiaomiui on Twitter, we see that the Xiaomi Pad 5 will come in a white box, just like the Chinese version. However, this box looks thicker than the one in China as it will come with a charger and USB cable.

According to the strip on the device, Mi Pad 5 comes with Snapdragon 860 processor

Film strip on the tablet; It points to a WQHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, quad speakers, Snapdragon 860 processor and a dual-cell 8720mAh battery. The video also shows that the global version of the device will be launched in white and black color options.

The price of the device in the Belarusian store is about $ 429

The relevant store has put a price tag of BYN 1199 on the device. That equates to $429. The model shown in the video was the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. When we look at it, we see that it is quite higher than the 1999 CNY ($310) price in China. The official price has not yet been disclosed by the company. So we have to wait until the official launch to find out the price.

