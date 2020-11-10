While vaccination studies for the coronavirus, which did not fall off the agenda, were in full swing, a company in Germany announced that they had found a vaccine. The price of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer with BioNTech has been announced. This vaccine is said to be 90 percent effective against coronavirus, and this is quite exciting.

The price of the coronavirus vaccine has been announced: A single dose of $ 19.5

Thousands of scientists are working on the coronavirus vaccine. Although different results came from different countries, one of them gave a lot of hope. Turkish scientists, who recently announced that they have achieved success in vaccination for coronavirus, sat on the agenda of the whole world.

Germany-based BioNTech company, which announced that they achieved 90 percent success in the coronavirus vaccine they developed with the USA-based Pfizer, draws attention.

According to the statement in the news in T24, it was said that a dose of vaccine would be $ 19.5 in the agreement with the USA. While it is said that vaccination studies are still ongoing, it was also stated that Pfizer signed a $ 1.95 billion deal with the US in July. It is said that the vaccine is administered in two doses.

According to previous statements about the vaccine, it is said that it will not be administered before the end of the first quarter of 2021.



