The Price of iPhone 12 Pro Models Revealed

Apple’s highly anticipated new smartphones iPhone 12 series prices may have emerged. While the allegations support each other in the price of the iPhone 12 Pro models, they reveal a $ 50 difference in the price of the affordable iPhone 12s.

The COVID-19 pandemic also affected the smartphone industry like all industries, and Apple, one of the largest technology companies in the world, had to postpone the introduction of the 2020 model iPhones for a few weeks due to the disruptions in the production process.

The new iPhones, which we come across with the launch event held in September every year, have still not surfaced even though we have entered October this year. According to some leaks, the new iPhone 12 models will be introduced with the launch event to be held on October 13. We do not yet know when the new iPhones will be introduced, but a new claim has been made about their prices.

For the iPhone 12 series, which is expected to appear with four different model options, two separate claims have been made from Twitter accounts called iAppleTimes and Apple RUMORs. Both claims reveal the price of different iPhone 12 models and different memory options separately. Although the claims of the two accounts are largely the same, they differ from each other in the starting price of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models.

Prices for the iPhone 12 series, according to iAppleTimes

5.4 inch iPhone 12 mini

64GB – $ 699

128GB – $ 749

256GB – $ 849

6.1 inch iPhone 12

64GB – $ 799

128GB – $ 849

256GB – $ 949

6.1 inch iPhone 12 Pro

128GB – $ 999

256GB – $ 1,099

512GB – $ 1,299

6.7 inch iPhone 12 Pro Max

128GB – $ 1,099

256GB – $ 1,199

512GB – $ 1,399

Prices for the iPhone 12 series according to Apple RUMORs

5.4 inch iPhone 12 mini

64GB – $ 649

128GB – $ 699

256GB – $ 799

6.1 inch iPhone 12

64GB – $ 749

128GB – $ 799

256GB – $ 899

6.1 inch iPhone 12 Pro

128GB – $ 999

256GB – $ 1,099

512GB – $ 1,299

6.7 inch iPhone 12 Pro Max

128GB – $ 1,099

256GB – $ 1,199

512GB – $ 1,399

Regarding the prices of the iPhone 12 series, Apple RUMORs’ claim suggests that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 (according to some rumors) iPhone 12 Max, known as “affordable iPhones”, will be $ 50 more affordable than iAppleTimes claims. . For the iPhone 12 Pro models, both claims claim the same price tag. We will only be able to find out whether the prices will be at the claimed levels or not on the launch day.



