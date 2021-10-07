The Price Of Google Pixel 6 Was Revealed By The German Retailer!

The price of the Google Pixel 6 smartphone was revealed by a German retail store. Here is the price of the device in the store …

The introduction date of Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which Google also approved, was set as Tuesday, October 19th. The launch of new devices is getting closer and closer. In this process, a promotional brochure of a German retailer revealed its price in Germany. The fee that appears on the sales site is 649 Euros.

The German retailer is also considering a pre-order promotion for the Google Pixel 6. When the smartphone is ordered between October 19th and October 27th, people who purchase the device get the Bose 700 noise canceling headphones for free.

Revealed prices confirm previous claims

We see that the price, which is 649 Euros, is compatible with previous rumors. For example, there was also a leak that the Pixel 6 Pro will start at 899 Euros. However, the promotional brochure from the retailer did not explicitly mention the price of this device. The company has not yet confirmed the pricing of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Still, it is expected to do so within two weeks.

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro specifications

While the Google Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 90Hz refresh rate screen on the screen side, the 6.71-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen is preferred on the 6 Pro front. In addition, in terms of RAM capacity, the standard version comes with 8 GB. The Pro has a memory capacity of 12 GB.

When it comes to storage, Pixel 6 offers two different options. It will be released as 128GB and 256GB. In Pixel 6 Pro, we have the opportunity to choose one of three options. Here, too, we see 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB versions.



Google Pixel 5

The standard version is designed in pairs in terms of camera setup. It has a 50 Megapixel main camera and a 12 Megapixel wide angle sensor. We see that the Pixel 6 Pro will come with a triple camera setup. When we look at it, it is obvious that it will be released with a 50 Megapixel main camera, 48 Megapixel proximity sensor and 12 Megapixel wide angle camera.

Google Pixel 6 – Google Pixel 6 Pro

Software: Android 12 – Android 12

Display: 6.4 inch AMOLED (90Hz) – 6.71 inch AMOLED (120Hz)

RAM: 8GB – 12GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB – 128GB/256GB/512GB

Rear camera: 50 Megapixels (Main camera) + 12 Megapixels (Wide Angle) – 50 Megapixels (Main camera) + 48 Megapixels (Zoom) + 12 Megapixels (Wide angle)

Front camera: 8 Megapixels – 12 Megapixels

Battery: 4,614 mAh – 5,000 mAh

What do you guys think about the standard version and the price of the Pro model? Do not forget to share your ideas with us in the comments section!