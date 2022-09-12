The price of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is lower than expected

Ubisoft has placed a pre-order for all three editions of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on its official website, while the price of the game is lower than many expected. Last week, information about Assassin’s Creed Mirage was leaked, and Ubisoft reacted quickly by presenting an official announcement about the game. Then the full disclosure took place at the Ubisoft Forward event, where the company demonstrated the game mechanics of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and much more.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage players prefer the old-school AC game, rather than the massive open-world role-playing games that newer games in the series resemble. The action of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is scheduled to launch next year, takes place in Baghdad, and Basim is the main protagonist. More about Assassin’s Creed Mirage should be revealed a few months before its release, but those who already want to play the game can pre-order now.

For a modern AAA game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is selling cheaper than expected. Many brand new games these days sell for $59.99, and sometimes even for a whopping $69.99. However, the standard edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage costs $49.99. The last time brand-new console games were this expensive was the Wii era, so it’s been quite a while. Those who want to choose the Deluxe Edition will have to pay $ 59.99, and the Assassin’s Creed Mirage collector’s case is the most expensive — $ 149.99.

The full range of what fans get in the more expensive editions of Assassin’s Creed Mirage has not been revealed at the time of this writing, but according to the website, the Deluxe Edition comes with Prince of Persia cosmetics. The Collector’s Case set includes a special case for the game along with a statue of the main character of AC Mirage Basim. Those who pre-order any version of the game will receive an exclusive mission called The Forty Thieves Quest, so avid fans of Assassin’s Creed should keep this in mind.

Selling Assassin’s Creed Mirage for 10-20 dollars cheaper than in most AAA games can tell a lot about its scale. Ubisoft has stated in advance that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is smaller in scale than its open-world RPG counterparts, and the lower-than-expected price reflects this. It will be interesting to see how short or long the game will be when it comes out next year, but it’s safe to say that the game won’t be as big as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey or Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.