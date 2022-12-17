The Presidents of Porto and Al-Nasr Distanced Themselves From Signing a Contract With Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hunt for a new football home has failed as club presidents have distanced themselves from signing a contract with the striker.

The presidents of Porto and the Saudi club Al-Nasr have publicly hinted that they do not expect Ronaldo to join them in January.

As reported by 90min.com Porto president Pinto da Costa says that despite the interest, no club in Portugal will be able to afford the salary that Ronaldo demands to return him to his native country.

Ronaldo has been closely linked with a return to Sporting Lisbon in the summer and they remain the most likely destination if CR7 returns to the Portuguese League.

“It depends on him and the clubs concerned. But in Portugal, no one can give him what he earns and still wants to earn. And he is valuable in this.” da Costa said.

It is reported that the most concrete offer since Ronaldo officially left United at the beginning of the World Cup came from Saudi Arabia, where dizzying salaries were advertised.

However, as reported by 90min.com Al-Nasr president Musalli Al Muammar downplayed his club’s chances of signing Ronaldo, teasing the media by saying he had no idea who Ronaldo was.

“Who is Ronaldo? I don’t know him,” he said.

When pushed, Al Muammar eventually acknowledged Ronaldo, but remained silent about signing.

“Cristiano has been busy with the World Cup recently and I don’t think he is negotiating with anyone. We won’t talk about other players, I wish Cristiano all the best in whatever decision he makes.” he said.

The quotes are further evidence that finding a new home may not be as easy as Ronaldo expected.

The striker faces the same problems as in the summer, despite the fact that he is now a free agent.

After Portugal’s early departure from the World Cup, Ronaldo is training at the Real Madrid training complex to work on his fitness, while agent Jorge Mendes is looking for a club.