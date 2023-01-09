The president of Atletico Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, told the media about the near future of Joao Felix at the club.

Felix has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, and Manchester United and Arsenal seem to be showing concrete interest.

United’s position weakened after Atletico demanded a loan package of 19.5 million euros.

Currently, the club has a balance in the bank in the amount of 30 million euros, and the Glazer family is ready to sell their cash cow until spring.

Eric ten Haag is desperate for the club to sign a central striker after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, with Felix taking up the same role as Bruno Fernandes.

Diego Simeone is glad that Felix will leave in January, as the couple is going through a difficult relationship this season.

Reports say Simeone “bullied” Felix, while the Portuguese forward is prone to tantrums, such as when he threw his jersey on the floor after an unused substitute in a match against Brugge in October.

Cerezo was asked about rumors suggesting Felix’s imminent departure, and he answered DAZN as follows:

“I always say that the players play at the club wherever they want… I do not know where Joau wants to play.

“I think he feels so good here at Atletico right now. It depends on Joao and the situation.”

Then the president of Atletico gave a more definite and concise answer:

“Nothing is impossible in life, but it’s normal that Joao Felix stays at Atletico Madrid.