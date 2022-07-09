The prequel Predator Prey will premiere at SDCC 2022

Prey, the upcoming prequel to the long-running Predator franchise, will premiere at Comic-Con in San Diego this year. The action of the new sci-fi thriller, which takes place 300 years ago, is dedicated to a Comanche warrior named Naru (Amber Midtander), who must use all her skills to protect her people from otherworldly danger. Since 1987, when Arnold Schwarzenegger first encountered the now iconic alien race, the Predator franchise has since expanded to include three noticeably less successful sequels and two more films intersecting with the Alien franchise, Alien vs. Predator and Alien vs. Predator. Predator: Requiem.

Now Collider reports that Prey will officially debut during San Diego Comic-Con 2022. The planned premiere on July 21 will take place just two weeks before the film’s appearance on Hulu and will be organized as part of a collaboration between the streamer and Collider. Visitors to the show will also have the opportunity to answer questions from director Dan Trachtenberg, producer Jane Myers and stars, including Midthunder.

After the disappointing reception of the 2018 revival of Shane Black’s Predator, many are cautiously hoping that Predator will be able to revive the franchise. Focusing on a previously unexplored era with a variety of new characters, Trachtenberg has already hinted at his own optimism about the future of the franchise, putting forward even more exciting ideas. The upcoming prequel, written by Patrick Aison, also stars Dakota Beevers, Dane Dilegro, Stormy Kipp, Michelle Thrush and Julian Black Antelope. After debuting on July 21, Prey will be available for streaming on August 5.