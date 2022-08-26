The prequel of HBO and “Game of Thrones” “House of the Dragon” has already been renewed for the 2nd season, and there are loud rumors on the network

There are popular TV series, and then there was “Game of Thrones”. The fantasy series was a model of water cooler talk during its initial release, so a lot of fans tuned in to the recent premiere of the prequel “House of the Dragon.” After just one episode, the prequel “Game of Thrones” from HBO has already been renewed for a 2nd season. And pumping sounds in the network.

Despite the criticism of the last season of “Game of Thrones”, it seems that many fans tuned in and returned to Westeros for the sake of “House of the Dragon”. Some people even reported that HBO Max crashed due to popularity. It’s clear that the show was relaunched for some reason: HBO executive director Francesca Orsi issued a statement that reads:

We are immensely proud of what the entire Dragon House team achieved in the first season. Our phenomenal cast and crew took on a serious task and exceeded all expectations by presenting a show that has already established itself as a must-watch television. Many thanks to George, Ryan and Miguel for guiding us on this journey. We are very excited to continue bringing the epic saga of House Targaryen to life in the second season.

Brush up on your high Valyrian language, because it looks like the winged creatures of the Dragon House will be spending a lot of time on our TV screens. We just need to see how long the Game of Thrones prequel will actually last; will it be able to maintain the same level of popularity as its predecessor? Time will show.

News about the extension of the second season of “House of the Dragon” also appeared in the official presence of the show on social networks. There was a celebration on Twitter with the Targaryen house symbol burning down fast. Check it out for yourself below,

Fire reigns. #HouseoftheDragon has been renewed for season 2.

Drakaris indeed. While the plot of “House of the Dragon” is just beginning, smart money says that the people behind the new HBO series are thinking ahead. Game of Thrones was slow throughout most of its run, and the story played out methodically. We just need to see what narrative seeds for the second season will be planted after the first season of the spin-off is completed.

Although The House of the Dragon takes place 173 years before Daenerys Targaryen was born, played by Emilia Clarke, the first episode contained many fascinating references for fans of Game of Thrones. This includes the names of familiar places, as well as a reference to the threat of White Walkers. We just need to see how interconnected these two shows really are.

New episodes of “House of the Dragon” are released on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max. Be sure to check out the list of summer premieres to plan your next binge viewing.