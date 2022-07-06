The prequel game “The Witcher” Gwent: Rogue Mage has been announced, the release will take place tomorrow

CD Projekt Red has just announced that its previously announced spin-off game “The Witcher” is a prequel called Gwent: Rogue Mage, and that it is coming out tomorrow. Fans first got acquainted with the card game Gwint in the blockbuster “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” 2017, where it served as a fun side activity for the harsh protagonist Geralt of Rivia between side quests that kill monsters, in the same spirit as poker with the bones of the original Witcher. Playing the game challenges players to assemble a deck of five different card factions with unique skills to defeat the enemy army and collect valuable Orins.

Gwint’s popularity did not go unnoticed by CD Projekt Red, as they later released an expanded, standalone version of The Witcher 3 game in the form of GWINT: The witcher. next year. In 2018, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales was also released, a spin-off role-playing game that served as a narrative single-player game complementing the CDPR Witcher universe, giving players the role of Queen Maeve. At the end of January, CDPR announced new adventures in Gwent in the form of an entirely new spin-off, previously codenamed Project Golden Nekker, which the developer advertised as an “exciting single-player experience.” Gwent is a project oriented, except that it will have nothing to do with the aforementioned Thronebreaker and will most likely be released only on PC.

CD Projekt Red and IGN have released more details about the upcoming Gwent spin-off, which has just announced that its official name is Gwent: Rogue Mage and that it will be launched on PC, iOS and Android tomorrow. Rogue Mage, announced as a single-player game in the roguelike genre, will retain the basic game mechanics of GWENT, although it will be sold separately from the multiplayer game GWENT: The Witcher Card Game. Players will control famous Witcher characters such as Buttercup, Zoltan and Jennifer, and start each round of Rogue Mage with a dozen cards focused on a single theme or game mechanics. They can then unlock more cards by exploring the game’s map and earning experience, which gives them access to stronger options with each playthrough. Gwent: Rogue Mage director Vladimir Tortsov says it takes the average player more than 30 hours to put together and do everything the game has to offer, and that he and his team were inspired by many players who wanted “more PvE experience from Gwent.”.

Many fans have been wanting more of the Witcher’s core content since Witcher 3 was released and received almost universal acclaim in 2015, and CD Projekt Red recently confirmed that the long-awaited Witcher 4 is currently in development. Very little is known about this new adventure, except that it is being created on Unreal Engine 5 and will be the beginning of a completely new “saga” in the Witcher series. In addition, The Witcher 3 update for the PS5/Xbox Series should be released sometime next year after several delays.

In the meantime, fans will be able to pass the time with a brand new Gwent spin-off: Rogue Mage, which will be released tomorrow on PC and compatible mobile devices. Gwent has established itself as a popular game in its own right, and this latest single-player game seems to combine the strategy of mixing and matching the main game with an exciting RPG roguelike format that is likely to be based on the already rich Witcher universe. The standard version of Gwent: Rogue Mage will be available for $9.99, and the premium version, containing additional in-game skins, cosmetic items and card sets for the multiplayer version of Gwent, will cost $19.99.