The Premieres Of New Series And films Disney + November 2021: Hawkeye, Shang-Chi

Disney +: After an October focused on Halloween, Disney + is ready to burst audiences with its November catalog, which contains some of its heavyweights of the year and also highly anticipated releases. Let’s review them all, because the Disney + premieres for November are loaded.

We started with the beast, with the premiere for all the subscribers of Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings, the second of the 3 Marvel UCM of this 2021 -after Black Widow and just before The Eternals-, an absolute joy Wuxia mixed with the Marvelian DNA that presents us with a film of adventures and martial arts fights in a movie of those to enjoy a lot.

And we continue, because that same day -telite on November 12- we have the open premiere of Jungle Cruise, one of those titles that Disney had delayed due to the pandemic and that is an adventure film in the purest and most classic sense of the term. , with The Rock and Emily Blunt entering the heart of the Amazon. And finally at home alone, the remake – or pseudo sequel – of the quintessential Christmas icon that is Home alone.

But there is more, because in November the exclusive series of Hawkeye also arrives, which after Loki and Wandavision there is a lot of desire to see it, especially because of the unexpected ‘Die Hard’ tone and that Jeremy Renner caught in the middle of a conspiracy that promises to ruin the perfect Christmas you wanted to spend with your family.

He also promises Dopesick, a series based on how a single company, Big Pharma, sparked the worst drug epidemic in American history. And if anyone needed more, The Beatles: Get Back, a documentary about the Beatles directed by none other than Peter Jackson, the director of The Lord of the Rings, the Hobbit and Heavenly Creatures.

SERIES

3 november

Premise – Season 1

The Head – Season 1)

Owl House – Season 1

Thousands of the Future – Seasons 1-2

Bia – Season 1-2

November 10

The Time Between Seams – Complete Series

Legion – Seasons 1-3

White Glove Thief – Seasons 1-6

Coop and Cami – Season 2

November 12

Intertwined – Season 1

Dopesick: story of an addiction

17 november

Marvel: Hit-Monkey

The Simpsons – Season 33

The Orville – Seasons 1-2

Sydney and Max – Season 1

A teacher – Season 1

24 november

Hawkeye – Season 1

Season 19 – Season 5

Star – Seasons 1-3

Criminal Minds: Without Borders – Complete Series

FILMS

5 november

3 meters above the sky

The unknown

Home alone 4

Home alone 5

November 12

Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 Rings

Finally alone at home

Jungle Cruise in open

19 november

Alatriste

The longest journey

Spies

The battle of the sexes

Hitman

26 november

One hundred years of forgiveness

The great Spanish family

Terminator: Dark Fate

Joy

Hitman: Agent 47

DOCUMENTARY

3 november

Big Cats: The Feline Family – Season 1

Lion Ranger – Season 1

Heroes of Alaska – Season 1

Car SOS – Season 8

Drain the Oceans – Season 3

Wild Scandinavia – Season 1

5 november

Hysterical

November 12

Olaf presents – Short film

Ciao Alberto – Short film

Short The Simpsons – Short Film

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2

Boba Fett Special – Special

UCM Special – Special

19 november

Sobibor: The Great Escape. Nat Geo – Documentary

Water and Power: The California Water Drama – Documentary

24 november

The David Chloe Show- Documentary Series

The 80s Greatest – Documentary

The 90s Greatest – Documentary

Predators Fail Too – Season 1

November 25

The Beatles: Get Back

26 november

The Muppets at Christmas: Letters to Santa Claus – Special.