The premiere dates of the second part of the 6th season of “Better call” have been confirmed

Showrunner Peter Gould announces where the premiere of the 6th season of the series “Better call Saul”, part 2, will continue after an exciting plot. After various delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the excruciating heart attack of main star Bob Odenkirk on set, “Better Call Saul” returned to AMC on April 18 for its sixth and final season. For the first time in the show’s history, the season was divided into two parts, the first of which ended on May 23.

The first half of season 6 of “Better Call Saul” followed two disparate storylines: Gus Fring cleans up after an unsuccessful attempt on Lalo Salamanca and patiently waits for his return to Albuquerque, while Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler implement their insidious plan to sabotage Howard Hamlin’s career. During the mid-season 6 finale, these two storylines dramatically converge when Lalo suddenly shows up at Jimmy and Kim’s apartment and shockingly executes Howard right in front of the two lawyers. After this amazing moment, viewers had to wait six weeks before they would know what would happen next.

Just a few days before the premiere, “Better Call Saul” showrunner Peter Gould spoke with TV Insider and announced the premiere of the second part of the sixth season. Gould shyly asked what Lalo was doing in the couple’s apartment, teasing that he “has certain intentions.” Read his full comment below:

This is one of the most exciting hours of television I’ve ever seen in my life… What exactly is he doing in their apartment? Lalo has certain intentions, let’s say. But there is hope that you will see these left turns and also think: “There could not be another way.” By the time we’re done, you won’t be watching Breaking Bad the way you used to.

Gould’s comments practically confirm that the premiere of the 6th season of “Better Call Saul”, part 2, will begin immediately after Howard’s death. However, a return to the flash forward from episode 1 cannot be completely ruled out, as a recent trailer suggests. Every past season of “Better Call Saul” began with a black-and-white flash forward timeline after “Breaking Bad,” in which Jimmy works at Cinnabon in Omaha, Nebraska, under the pseudonym Gene Takovich. Season 6 broke that mold with a tour of Saul Goodman’s house in full color, so the Season 6B premiere makes sense to start by revisiting that part of the timeline.

But now Howard’s death and Lalo’s intentions are more pressing issues occupying the minds of viewers. Throughout season 6, Lalo was determined to get revenge on Gus, although his sudden appearance at Jimmy and Kim’s apartment seemed to signal a drastic change in his plan. Is he just here for legal advice, to settle old scores, or to squeeze more information about Gus out of Jimmy? Fans won’t have to wait long for an answer, as the premiere of the second part of the sixth season of the series “Better call Saul” will take place on July 11.