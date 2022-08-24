The pre-order date of the collector’s edition of the Hogwarts Legacy and its contents have been confirmed

The long—awaited game “Wizarding World” — “The Legacy of Hogwarts” – turned out to be longer than expected. After the big announcement of State of Play earlier this year, Avalanche has been slowly relaying details to fans through short clips, such as an ASMR video dedicated exclusively to certain environments that players will be able to explore in the game. As the game slowly approaches its release date in early 2023, new details continue to come in.

The latest information came during Gamescom 2022, as Hogwarts Legacy not only received an expanded gameplay trailer with new story details, but also pre-order details and digital luxury. Inside the trailer, fans were introduced to dark magic and forbidden spells like Crucio before battling a horde of skeletons. Following this discovery, Avalanche also revealed the contents of the Hogwarts Legacy collector’s edition, as well as when players can place a pre-order.

On Twitter, the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account showed off the collector’s edition via an image with all the content that players can access. Interestingly, the collection of content may not surprise fans too much, since the leak of the Hogwarts Legacy at the beginning of the summer ultimately spoiled most of the surprise. Although the price has not been named, the collector’s edition comes with a steel case and a unique box containing a life-size floating wand above the book stand.

In addition to these physical items, the Hogwarts Legacy collector’s edition also has a variety of digital items that help customize the gameplay. This includes a Dark Arts Pack containing a unique cosmetic kit, Thestral Mount and Dark Arts Battle Arena. In addition, on February 4, 2023, players will receive a kelpie mantle, a Dark Arts garrison hat and early access to the game for 72 hours. Interested players can place a pre-order starting from August 25, 2022 at 8:00 Pacific Time. 11:00 eastern time.

Earlier this month, fans were surprised by the disappointing news that the Hogwarts Legacy would not be scheduled for the original 2022 holiday date. Delays have become quite common in 2022, when more than 40 games are already being shuffled, leaving large holes in what was originally supposed to be loaded in the fall and winter of 2022. As the Hogwarts Legacy is postponed to February 2023, the first half of 2023 will be very busy and competitive, as games such as Forspoken, Dead Island 2, Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4 Remake and others will fight for time and attention only during the first three months.

Hogwarts Legacy is released on February 10 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, a version for Switch is also in development.