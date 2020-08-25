The Powerpuff Girls will have live-action series on The CW

The trio of young superheroines formed by Lindinha, Docinho and Florzinha is returning to TV, and this time in a new live-action series of The Powerpuff Girls.

The new project is under development by broadcaster The CW, with screenplay by Diablo Cody, Oscar winner by Juno, who will also act as executive producer alongside Greg Berlanti, the creative mind behind Arrowverse, which brings together DC series as Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, among others.

Berlanti also works on other projects, such as Riverdale and the recently canceled Sabrina’s Dark World.

The information was shared by Variety, which even gave a description of the new project, which will have older versions of the superheroes, who in their early 20s are disillusioned and resentful for having spent their childhood battling crime. However, they will need to come together again, now that the world needs them more than ever.

Heather Regnier, Sarah Schechter and David Madden complete the team of executive producers on the project, which will have Warner Bros. Television as a producer.

The Powerpuff Girls is a series created by Craig McCracken and ran for six seasons – 78 episodes in total – between 1998 and 2005. The series was restarted in 2016 by Cartoon Network, when it received another three seasons.



