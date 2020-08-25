The Powerpuff Girls will have a new Live Action series

A new series will show us the Powerpuff Girls and their life after several years. The Cartoon Network cartoon was engraved in the minds of several generations who grew up watching The Powerpuff Girls, but these girls will return with more adventures and a series in Live Action format, we will tell you all the details of the next premiere.

The Powerpuff Girls will return to the television screen with a new series, however there will be some changes to the story. Instead of showing us the childhood of these three sisters, Live Action will take us to know what their life is like during their last years as adolescents.

At this stage of their lives, the Powerpuff Girls no longer face evil villains and therefore, we will meet a more emotional part of their characters, who now wonder how good it was to spend the first years of their lives as heroines who fought crime day and night.

However, these girls will regain the sense of duty that their powers give them after a new threat appears in front of them.

Details regarding the cast that will be part of this Live Action series or the date of its release have not yet been released, but the announcement has piqued the interest of all those who were once fans of these superheroines and their adventures in the city ​​of Saltadilla.

Warner Bros. will be the company in charge of developing this new series that will show us what life is like for the Powerpuff Girls after several years, would you like to see this new production?

The first episode of The Powerpuff Girls was officially released in 1998 through Cartoon Network and, although there were several releases after the launch of that series, this will be the first time we will see a Live Action of the Powerpuff Girls.

